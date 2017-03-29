Brief books for people who make websites

Accessibility for Everyone

by Laura Kalbag

You make the web more inclusive for everyone, everywhere, when you design with accessibility in mind. Let Laura Kalbag guide you through the accessibility landscape: understand disability and impairment challenges; get a handle on important laws and guidelines; and learn how to plan for, evaluate, and test accessible design. Leverage tools and techniques like clear copywriting, well-structured IA, meaningful HTML, and thoughtful design, to create a solid set of best practices. Whether you’re new to the field or a seasoned pro, get sure footing on the path to designing with accessibility.

Accessibility for Everyone

About the Author

Laura Kalbag is a designer from the UK. She’s one third of Ind.ie, a tiny two-person-and-one-husky social enterprise working for social justice in the digital age. At Ind.ie, Laura follows the Ethical Design Manifesto, and works on a web privacy tool called Better.

Laura does everything from design to development while learning how to run a sustainable social enterprise. She strives to make privacy and broader ethics in technology accessible to a wide audience. You can typically find her making design decisions, writing CSS, nudging icon pixels, or distilling a privacy policy into something humans can understand. Sometimes, she speaks at conferences and writes articles, too.

