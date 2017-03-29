Laura Kalbag is a designer from the UK. She’s one third of Ind.ie, a tiny two-person-and-one-husky social enterprise working for social justice in the digital age. At Ind.ie, Laura follows the Ethical Design Manifesto, and works on a web privacy tool called Better.

Laura does everything from design to development while learning how to run a sustainable social enterprise. She strives to make privacy and broader ethics in technology accessible to a wide audience. You can typically find her making design decisions, writing CSS, nudging icon pixels, or distilling a privacy policy into something humans can understand. Sometimes, she speaks at conferences and writes articles, too.